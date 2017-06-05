Window art displays across Montreal h...

Window art displays across Montreal highlight issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Hannah Claus stands in front of her MMIW-themed window display at Phonopolis records in Outremont, which is part of the art series Les fenAatres qui parlent. The statistic included in the display translates to, 'In Quebec, more than 75 per cent of Indigenous women under the age of 18 are victims of sexual assault.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... 12 hr moving-from-gatineau 1
News Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo... 12 hr moving-to-gatinea... 1
News Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni... 12 hr they lead not muc... 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... 13 hr sure as 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Sun Becha 1
News Karla Homolka now living in Chateauguay, Quebec (Apr '16) Jun 2 i dont believe it 3
News As they turn 83, surviving Dionne quintuplets s... May 26 Brent 2
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,950 • Total comments across all topics: 281,549,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC