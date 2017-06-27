Wildcat River family keeps Mi'kmaq tradition afloat
As man and canoe glide with barely a ripple, it's clear how Mr. Labrador earned his Mi'kmaq name, Amalkat Sam'qwanijtuk - One Who Dances on Water. It was here in the Wildcat community - a Mi'kmaq reserve that's part of Acadia First Nation, 150 kilometres south of Halifax - where Mr. Labrador's great-grandfather, Joe Jermey, also built and launched canoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|4 hr
|omega
|24
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|22 hr
|Jugdish Delta House
|12
|Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks ...
|Jun 25
|Invade Canada
|1
|Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08)
|Jun 17
|Lisa
|4
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Jun 10
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC