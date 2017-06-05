What you need to know about Canada 15...

What you need to know about Canada 150 weekend

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

This year's Canada Day fireworks display will last exactly 20 minutes and 17 seconds in honour of the date marking Canada's 150th birthday, and will be launched from five different sites in Ottawa and Gatineau. When the annual Canada Day fireworks light up the sky over Parliament Hill this July 1, the show will last exactly 20 minutes and 17 seconds in honour of the date marking Canada's 150th birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ... 16 hr Lake 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Jun 5 moving-from-gatineau 1
News Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo... Jun 5 moving-to-gatinea... 1
News Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni... Jun 5 they lead not muc... 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 4 Becha 1
News Karla Homolka now living in Chateauguay, Quebec (Apr '16) Jun 2 i dont believe it 3
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,731 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC