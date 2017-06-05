What you need to know about Canada 150 weekend

This year's Canada Day fireworks display will last exactly 20 minutes and 17 seconds in honour of the date marking Canada's 150th birthday, and will be launched from five different sites in Ottawa and Gatineau. When the annual Canada Day fireworks light up the sky over Parliament Hill this July 1, the show will last exactly 20 minutes and 17 seconds in honour of the date marking Canada's 150th birthday.

