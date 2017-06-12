Wayward whale to be moved from New Br...

Wayward whale to be moved from New Brunswick river to St. Lawrence Estuary

Tuesday

Animal rescuers hope to capture and relocate an endangered beluga whale that has been making its home in a northern New Brunswick river for several weeks. Tonya Wimmer of the Marine Animal Response Society says they hope to relocate the juvenile whale from the Nepisiguit River to the St. Lawrence Estuary near Cacouna, Que.

Quebec, Canada

