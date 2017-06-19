U2 to perform at Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on July 1OTTAWA -...

U2 to perform at Canada Day celebrati...

U2 to perform at Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on July 1

A spokeswoman for the Department of Canadian Heritage says the Irish rockers will perform one song around noon at the July 1 Canada 150 festivities on Parliament Hill. "It's a beautiful Day!" Heritage Minister Melanie Joly tweeted Friday, referencing one of the band's biggest hits.

