Trudeau to commit $1.28 billion toward major Montreal transit project
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce a $1.28-billion commitment Thursday toward a major Montreal rail project that will connect the city to its suburbs and to its international airport, sources say. Trudeau will make the transit announcement at the city's central station where he will be joined by Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre and Michael Sabia, the head of the province's public pension fund manager.
