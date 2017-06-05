Town that has belugas and polar bears...

Town that has belugas and polar bears expects to suffer with loss of rail service

Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Business owners and residents of an isolated Manitoba community with some of the Canada's most prestigious tourist attractions say help is needed following news that their only land link may be cut off until the winter. Omnitrax, the owners of the Hudson Bay Railway line to Churchill, said Friday that flooding damage to the track is so severe that service is suspended until at least the winter and possibly next spring.

Quebec, Canada

