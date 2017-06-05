Top court declines to hear Quebec maple syrup case, system allowed to ...
The Supreme Court has refused to hear two appeals from opponents of Quebec's maple syrup rules and allowed the system which controls production in the province to continue. Angele Grenier, a maple producer in Sainte-Clotilde-de-Beauce, says she has a "heavy heart" after hearing the high court's decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|5 hr
|Dad
|11,112
|Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ...
|Wed
|Lake
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo...
|Jun 5
|moving-to-gatinea...
|1
|Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni...
|Jun 5
|they lead not muc...
|1
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 4
|Becha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC