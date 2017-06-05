Top court declines to hear Quebec map...

Top court declines to hear Quebec maple syrup case, system allowed to ...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Northern Life

The Supreme Court has refused to hear two appeals from opponents of Quebec's maple syrup rules and allowed the system which controls production in the province to continue. Angele Grenier, a maple producer in Sainte-Clotilde-de-Beauce, says she has a "heavy heart" after hearing the high court's decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) 5 hr Dad 11,112
News Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ... Wed Lake 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Jun 5 moving-from-gatineau 1
News Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo... Jun 5 moving-to-gatinea... 1
News Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni... Jun 5 they lead not muc... 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 4 Becha 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,521 • Total comments across all topics: 281,620,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC