Toddler, 3, found unconscious in swimming pool in Drummondville, Que.
A three-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being found unconscious at the bottom of a pool in Drummondville, Que. A young girl found the boy at the bottom of the pool and informed nearby adults, who tried to revive him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|8 hr
|White Genocide
|4
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Sat
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
|Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ...
|Jun 7
|Lake
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo...
|Jun 5
|moving-to-gatinea...
|1
|Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni...
|Jun 5
|they lead not muc...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC