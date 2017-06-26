The National Ballet of Canada Celebrates Canada's 150th Anniversary
In celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary, The National Ballet of Canada's special project, 150 Pointes of Canada, has attracted interest and participation from across the country. The National Ballet is sending 150 pointe shoes across Canada, spanning all provinces and territories, to the country's most recognizable landmarks.
