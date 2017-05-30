The Marist Brothers role in education

The Marist Brothers role in education

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

St Felix College and St Columba's School were amalgamated in 1963, and became Marist Brothers' Primary School, though more commonly known as Marist Suva Street. Picture: SUPPLIED LAST week schools that are part of the Marist Brothers family marked the 200 years bicentennial celebration of the Marist Brothers and the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Marist Brothers High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Sun Becha 1
News Karla Homolka now living in Chateauguay, Quebec (Apr '16) Jun 2 i dont believe it 3
News As they turn 83, surviving Dionne quintuplets s... May 26 Brent 2
News Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid... May 26 Mother Nature 1
News The new Conservative leader must look beyond th... May 25 as uk-criticizes-... 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... May 21 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News One of two aboard OU plane loaded with cocaine ... May 18 Big Johnson 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,535,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC