The federal government gives $3 million to the Museum of Anthropology at UBC
Canada's Minister of Canadian Heritage, MA©lanie Joly, visited Vancouver's Museum of Anthropology today with some good news. This investment directly supports the newly opened Gallery of the Northwest Coast Masterworks, and has allowed the museum to purchase and install state-of-the-art exhibition equipment to showcase the 230 historic and contemporary pieces of Indigenous art from the Northwest Coast .
