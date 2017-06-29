Squamish celebrates Canada's 150th an...

Squamish celebrates Canada's 150th anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Squamish Chief

Fire spinners, Squamish Nation dancers and drummers, Bhangra dancers, local musicians and fireworks will entertain the crowd, while a market and beer garden are open for extended hours this year. The day begins at 10:30 a.m. with a parade along Cleveland Avenue downtown before the flag raising and cake cutting at Stan Clarke Park an hour later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Squamish Chief.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More (Jun '14) 4 hr Daddy 3
News Indigenous protesters in Ottawa erect teepee on... 21 hr Wacky goings on 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Wed omega 24
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Jun 27 Jugdish Delta House 12
News Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks ... Jun 25 Invade Canada 1
News Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08) Jun 17 Lisa 4
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,991 • Total comments across all topics: 282,129,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC