Squamish celebrates Canada's 150th anniversary
Fire spinners, Squamish Nation dancers and drummers, Bhangra dancers, local musicians and fireworks will entertain the crowd, while a market and beer garden are open for extended hours this year. The day begins at 10:30 a.m. with a parade along Cleveland Avenue downtown before the flag raising and cake cutting at Stan Clarke Park an hour later.
