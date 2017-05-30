Special edition Puma CVX marks Case I...

Special edition Puma CVX marks Case IH's 175th birthday

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Somerset County Gazette

The 174 CVX will be available in a limited production run to mark 175 years since the founding of the company that became today's Case IH Agriculture. The jubilee edition also marks ten years' production of the Puma line, the St. Valentin, Austrian-built seven-model range which spans from 150 to 240hp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc 14 hr Becha 1
News Karla Homolka now living in Chateauguay, Quebec (Apr '16) Jun 2 i dont believe it 3
News As they turn 83, surviving Dionne quintuplets s... May 26 Brent 2
News Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid... May 26 Mother Nature 1
News The new Conservative leader must look beyond th... May 25 as uk-criticizes-... 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... May 21 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News One of two aboard OU plane loaded with cocaine ... May 18 Big Johnson 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,290 • Total comments across all topics: 281,526,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC