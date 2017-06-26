Some residents fume as Montreala s th...

Some residents fume as Montreala s three supervised injection sites inaugurated

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

Syringes are seen at the Cactus safe injection site Monday, June 26, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Montreal's three supervised injection sites were officially inaugurated Monday, but not everyone in one of the areas was thrilled about the new neighbour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... 5 hr Sad 4
News Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks ... Sun Invade Canada 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Sat WATCHING LIVONIA 11
News Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08) Jun 17 Lisa 4
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'... Jun 10 Rev Cash Dollar 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC