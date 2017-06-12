Sherbrooke boy, 8, dead after pool accident at birthday party
An eight-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious Saturday in a pool in Sherbrooke, Que., during a birthday party. "Following the investigation conducted by our department, we are able to confirm that no criminal negligence charge will be filed," the statement sent by city spokesperson Samuel Ducharme said.
