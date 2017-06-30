Scientists alarmed by 6 right whales deaths in Canada
Marine scientists are alarmed by the deaths of six endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters during the past three weeks and say humans must help protect them. North Atlantic right whales are among the most endangered large mammals on Earth, with only about 500 still alive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|9 hr
|True Christian wi...
|29
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|16 hr
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|More (Jun '14)
|Fri
|Daddy
|3
|Indigenous protesters in Ottawa erect teepee on...
|Thu
|Wacky goings on
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Jun 27
|Jugdish Delta House
|12
|Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks ...
|Jun 25
|Invade Canada
|1
|Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08)
|Jun 17
|Lisa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC