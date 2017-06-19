Scheer names rookie MP as Quebec lieu...

Scheer names rookie MP as Quebec lieutenant

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Scheer issued a statement Saturday saying that Rayes, a former mayor of Victoriaville, has shown his talents as an organizer. Beverly Young was a regular visitor to the Sears Canada store in Corner Brook, but she now knows her days of going back there are numbered, and she's not shocked by the reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks ... 20 hr Invade Canada 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Sat WATCHING LIVONIA 11
News Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08) Jun 17 Lisa 4
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jun 17 True Christian wi... 3
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'... Jun 10 Rev Cash Dollar 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,384 • Total comments across all topics: 282,024,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC