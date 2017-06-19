Royal Tour 2017: schedule released for Prince Charles and Camilla's visit to Canada
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be in Ottawa for Canada Day as part of their upcoming Canadian tour. "It is an exciting time to be Canadian, and we are pleased to be able to celebrate Canada 150 with The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall," Heritage Minister Melanie Joly said in a release.
