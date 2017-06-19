Royal Tour 2017: schedule released fo...

Royal Tour 2017: schedule released for Prince Charles and Camilla's visit to Canada

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be in Ottawa for Canada Day as part of their upcoming Canadian tour. "It is an exciting time to be Canadian, and we are pleased to be able to celebrate Canada 150 with The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall," Heritage Minister Melanie Joly said in a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08) Jun 17 Lisa 4
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jun 17 True Christian wi... 3
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Jun 16 diversitee 7
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'... Jun 10 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Jun 8 Dad 11,112
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,874 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC