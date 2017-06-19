Royal swans mark 50 years, but still cooped up in temporary winter digs
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson along with city councillors Diane Deans and David Chernushenko release the Royal Swans in the Rideau River on Tuesday, May 24, 2016. The Crown swans return to the Rideau River on Saturday during a jolly event marking the 50th anniversary of the regal gift, while the city endures a royal headache trying to find permanent winter lodging for the birds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|3 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|11
|Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08)
|Jun 17
|Lisa
|4
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Jun 10
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC