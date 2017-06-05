Rotting humpback whale removed from N...

Rotting humpback whale removed from N.L. cove, buried at waste site

A small community on Newfoundland's eastern shore has been freed of the putrid smell of a rotting whale that was finally removed after washing ashore weeks ago. Equipment moved into Outer Cove on Wednesday to lift the humpback's remains from the water and into a waiting dump truck that took it to the landfill in Sunnyside for disposal.

Quebec, Canada

