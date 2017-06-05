Rotting humpback whale removed from N.L. cove, buried at waste site
A small community on Newfoundland's eastern shore has been freed of the putrid smell of a rotting whale that was finally removed after washing ashore weeks ago. Equipment moved into Outer Cove on Wednesday to lift the humpback's remains from the water and into a waiting dump truck that took it to the landfill in Sunnyside for disposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|3 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|14 hr
|Dad
|11,112
|Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ...
|Wed
|Lake
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo...
|Jun 5
|moving-to-gatinea...
|1
|Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni...
|Jun 5
|they lead not muc...
|1
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC