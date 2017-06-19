Rescued beluga whale shows 'encouraging' signs he'll survive
A beluga whale was stranded in the Nepisguit River near Bathurst for days before being transported to the St. Lawrence River off Cacouna, Que., last Thursday and released. As they tracked a young male beluga whale rescued from the Nepisiguit River near Bathurst last week, researchers were growing increasingly concerned about his health, but on Wednesday morning there were encouraging signs.
