Replica of Vimy biplane damaged during takeoff attempt in New Brunswick
One of the First World War replica biplanes that took part in commemorative ceremonies in Vimy, France, in April has been damaged while attempting a take-off in New Brunswick. The replica Nieuport 11 was set to take off on a flight to Gatineau, Que., when it veered to one side and tipped forward - damaging its landing gear, propeller and nose.
