Reissued book looks at Dieppe
A letter to the editor to find out the names of Cape Bretoners who fought at Dieppe was one of the factors leading to the reissuing of the book, "Dieppe: Canada's Forgotten Heroes," by John Mellor. When Breton Books publisher Ronald Caplan decided to reissue John Mellor's book called "Dieppe: Canada's Forgotten Heroes," he had no idea that Cape Bretoners fought in that disastrous World War Two battle.
