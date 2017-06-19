Quebec government investing $2.8 million dollars to restore heritage churches
Christ Church Cathedral, founded in 1859, will receive the largest sum of money -- half a million dollars-- to repair their bell tower. The provincial government announced an investment surpassing $2 million to preserve and renovate twelve religious heritage sites within the City of Montreal, including the installation of organs and the restoration of frescos.
