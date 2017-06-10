Quebec-based PVC compounder Reinier P...

Quebec-based PVC compounder Reinier Plastics bought by U.S. firm

Marieville, Que.-based PVC compounder Reinier Plastics Inc. has been acquired by Aurora Plastics LLC, a supplier of PVC compounds headquartered in Streetsboro, Ohio. "Aurora is focused on enabling our customers' success by providing outstanding compounds, service and solutions," said Darrell Hughes, CEO of Aurora Plastics.

Quebec, Canada

