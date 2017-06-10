Quebec-based PVC compounder Reinier Plastics bought by U.S. firm
Marieville, Que.-based PVC compounder Reinier Plastics Inc. has been acquired by Aurora Plastics LLC, a supplier of PVC compounds headquartered in Streetsboro, Ohio. "Aurora is focused on enabling our customers' success by providing outstanding compounds, service and solutions," said Darrell Hughes, CEO of Aurora Plastics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canadian Plastics Magazine.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As they turn 83, surviving Dionne quintuplets s...
|May 26
|Brent
|2
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May 26
|Mother Nature
|1
|The new Conservative leader must look beyond th...
|May 25
|as uk-criticizes-...
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|May 21
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|One of two aboard OU plane loaded with cocaine ...
|May 18
|Big Johnson
|1
|Kim ThAoy's plea to Canada: 'Help refugees the ...
|May 18
|Frank hoffa
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC