Prince of Wales, Camilla to honour so...

Prince of Wales, Camilla to honour soldiers who died in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Princes of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are beginning the second day of their royal tour at CFB Trenton, where they are to meet members of the military and honour soldiers who died in Afghanistan. Prince Charles is to begin the day by taking in a search and rescue demonstration while Camilla is to meet with a regiment - the Queen's Own Rifles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... 11 hr True Christian wi... 29
News Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar... 17 hr RAM DASS CONSERVA... 1
News More (Jun '14) Fri Daddy 3
News Indigenous protesters in Ottawa erect teepee on... Thu Wacky goings on 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Jun 27 Jugdish Delta House 12
News Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks ... Jun 25 Invade Canada 1
News Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08) Jun 17 Lisa 4
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,226 • Total comments across all topics: 282,152,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC