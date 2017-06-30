Pre-Canada Day revellers get taste of...

Pre-Canada Day revellers get taste of high security, PM makes appearance

The Canada Day 150 security screening process started Friday, June 30, 2017 at a security check point at Elgin and Wellington on Parliament Hill. Pre-Canada Day revellers got a sneak peek of what to expect on July 1, along with a surprise visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau who made an appearance on Parliament Hill.

