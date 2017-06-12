The families of those killed in Pike River mine have been granted a Supreme Court hearing to appeal the decision to drop charges against Peter Whittall. Sonya Rockhouse, who lost her 21-year-old son, Ben, in the 2010 disaster, and Anna Osborne, who lost her husband, Milton, sought a judicial review of the decision by WorkSafe NZ to drop the charges against Whittall, who was Pike River's former boss.

