Pierrefonds-Roxboro residents look for answers at borough meeting after flood
Some Pierrefonds-Roxboro residents lined up to get into their borough council meeting Monday night to share their frustrations and concerns about the way the city dealt with major flooding that hit the area in May. t was a very stressful time for everybody. We were asking questions and we weren't getting any answers," said Rene Leblanc.
