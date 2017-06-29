Pierrefonds residents attending concert to spotlight government inaction on flooding
Flood victim Rene Leblanc said he had 5 feet of water in his basement due to flooding and the government response has been underwhelming. Rain and demonstrators may put a bit of a damper on tonight's free concert by the Montreal Symphony Orchestra in Pierrefonds, but the show will go on regardless.
