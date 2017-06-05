Photos from Obama and Trudeau's unexp...

Photos from Obama and Trudeau's unexpected Montreal dinner fire up the internet

This time, the photos surfaced after the Canadian prime minister and former American president were seen having dinner and drinks together at Montreal's Liverpool House restaurant on June 6. Obama came to the QuA©bec metropolis to give a speech on fighting climate change at the Montreal Chamber of Commerce, following current President Donald Trump's announcement he was pulling the US out of the Paris Agreement a week before. The day before, Trudeau kayaked across the Niagara River to celebrate World Environment Day, again expressing his opposition to Trump's position on climate change.

Quebec, Canada

