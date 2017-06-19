A photo of Sao Joao, otherwise known as St-Jean-Baptiste festivities, in the Indian province Goa, on June 24. With numerous celebrations planned for the province's FAate nationale on June 24, something Quebecers are yet to incorporate into their annual celebrations is well-jumping. This is just one of the many festivities that the state of Goa in India has preserved for over 150 years as it joins Quebec in celebrating Saint Jean-Baptiste Day or, as it is known in Goa, the feast of Sao Joao.

