Paddlers mark Canada 150 after 100-km journey to Winnipeg
After a long journey that started on Thursday, paddlers with La Brigade de la RiviA re Rouge arrived in Winnipeg on Saturday. After days of paddling down Manitoba's waterways, a group of modern-day voyageurs made their way to land in Winnipeg on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks ...
|Sun
|Invade Canada
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Sat
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|11
|Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08)
|Jun 17
|Lisa
|4
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Jun 10
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC