Outgoing CRTC chair blasts industry at Banff World Media Festival
The Banff World Media Festival is held in one of Canada's most picturesque regions where the Rocky Mountain views are breathtaking and spectacular. But this year's event, which wrapped up earlier this week, didn't quite reflect the surroundings amid talk of an "era of disruption" in a TV industry where the future is somewhat cloudy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|13 hr
|jwToJesusChrist
|2
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Fri
|diversitee
|7
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Jun 10
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
|Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ...
|Jun 7
|Lake
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC