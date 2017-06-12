Outgoing CRTC chair blasts industry a...

Outgoing CRTC chair blasts industry at Banff World Media Festival

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

The Banff World Media Festival is held in one of Canada's most picturesque regions where the Rocky Mountain views are breathtaking and spectacular. But this year's event, which wrapped up earlier this week, didn't quite reflect the surroundings amid talk of an "era of disruption" in a TV industry where the future is somewhat cloudy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... 13 hr jwToJesusChrist 2
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Fri Sub hit by while ... 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Fri diversitee 7
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'... Jun 10 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Jun 8 Dad 11,112
News Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ... Jun 7 Lake 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,820,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC