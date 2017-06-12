Ottawa-area man arrested in connection with homicide
A Canada-wide search for a 28-year-old Ottawa-area man in connection with a homicide came to an end on Friday, when Brian Quesnel was arrested in Sainte-Barbe, Que., about 80 kilometres east of Cornwall. Joseph Simonds, 34, was shot on June 4 at a residence in Orillia, Ont.
