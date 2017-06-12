Ottawa-area man arrested in connectio...

Ottawa-area man arrested in connection with homicide

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

A Canada-wide search for a 28-year-old Ottawa-area man in connection with a homicide came to an end on Friday, when Brian Quesnel was arrested in Sainte-Barbe, Que., about 80 kilometres east of Cornwall. Joseph Simonds, 34, was shot on June 4 at a residence in Orillia, Ont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... 32 min Eagle 12 - 4
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Fri Sub hit by while ... 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Fri diversitee 7
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'... Jun 10 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Jun 8 Dad 11,112
News Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ... Jun 7 Lake 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,530 • Total comments across all topics: 281,824,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC