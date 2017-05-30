Officials urge Canadians in London to exercise caution in wake of London bridge incident
Canadian diplomats in England are advising Canadians to avoid the area around London Bridge, which was the scene of an incident late Saturday. Canada's senior diplomat in London says staff at the Canadian High Commission are monitoring the situation.
