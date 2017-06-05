Officials confirm withdrawal of Canad...

Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces involved in flooding relief

There are 1 comment on the The Guardian story from Yesterday, titled Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces involved in flooding relief. In it, The Guardian reports that:

Ottawa and Quebec have announced the presence of Canadian Forces troops in the province to help with flooding relief is coming to an end. Officials held a news conference today in the western Quebec community of Gatineau to go over some of the numbers relating to unprecedented flooding in the province this year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
moving-from-gati neau

Toronto, Canada

#1 20 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/ca/gatineau-qc/2017/05/f...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo... 20 hr moving-to-gatinea... 1
News Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni... 20 hr they lead not muc... 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... 20 hr sure as 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Sun Becha 1
News Karla Homolka now living in Chateauguay, Quebec (Apr '16) Jun 2 i dont believe it 3
News As they turn 83, surviving Dionne quintuplets s... May 26 Brent 2
News Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid... May 26 Mother Nature 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,535 • Total comments across all topics: 281,556,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC