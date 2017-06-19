Neil Driscoll dies; former Advance reporter covered top mob stories
Long-time journalist Neil Driscoll, an award-winning former Staten Island Advance crime reporter -- described by friends, family and colleagues as "the consummate storyteller" -- has died. As an Advance reporter in 1973, Driscoll covered the murder, and later the trial, of late crime boss John Gotti, accused of killing Jimmy McBratney at Snoope's Bar on Castleton Avenue.
