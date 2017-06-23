Navy commander defends submarine upgr...

Navy commander defends submarine upgrades, mum on threat from foreign subs

1 hr ago

The head of the navy says the country needs submarines to know what is happening beneath the waves around Canada - though he won't say if foreign subs are actually poking around Canadian waters. The Trudeau government's new defence policy includes a plan to extend the lives of the navy's four submarines so they can sail into the 2030s, which sources say will cost upwards of $2.5 billion.

Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
Camp Chapleau closes for good
Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C.
