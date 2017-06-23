Navy commander defends submarine upgrades, mum on threat from foreign subs

The head of the navy says the country needs submarines to know what is happening beneath the waves around Canada - though he won't say if foreign subs are actually poking around Canadian waters. The Trudeau government's new defence policy includes a plan to extend the lives of the navy's four submarines so they can sail into the 2030s, which sources say will cost upwards of $2.5 billion.

