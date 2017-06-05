Nature group to preserve 'untouched' ...

Nature group to preserve 'untouched' historic forest between Montreal and Ottawa

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: 680News

A pristine section of forest that was once owned by a famous 19th century Quebec politician will become a conservation area, a nature group announced Monday. The Nature Conservancy of Canada announced it will preserve some 6,000 hectares of what was once known as the "Seigneurie Papineau" - a segment of ecologically important forests and wetlands situated between Ottawa and Montreal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Mon moving-from-gatineau 1
News Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo... Mon moving-to-gatinea... 1
News Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni... Mon they lead not muc... 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Mon sure as 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Sun Becha 1
News Karla Homolka now living in Chateauguay, Quebec (Apr '16) Jun 2 i dont believe it 3
News As they turn 83, surviving Dionne quintuplets s... May 26 Brent 2
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,494 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC