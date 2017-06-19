National Aboriginal Day 2017: Where to go and what to see across Quebec
It's National Aboriginal Day across Canada and this year's celebration is expected to be the largest since it was established in 1996. It kicks off at 11:00 a.m. with a parade, an Honour song, a tobacco and solstice fire ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
