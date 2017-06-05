Murder charges laid in suspicious dea...

Murder charges laid in suspicious death, Victim identified

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Seaway News

On Monday, June 05, 2017 at 7:20 p.m. the Stormont Dundas and Glengarry Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police , responded to the hospital in Alexandria where occupants of a white Honda Odyssey had dropped off a male suffering from a life threatening physical injury and then fled the area. At approximately 7:45 p.m., police observed the suspect vehicle travelling southbound on County Road #34 in South Glengarry Township where the two male occupants were arrested and taken into custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seaway News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ... 20 hr Lake 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Jun 5 moving-from-gatineau 1
News Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo... Jun 5 moving-to-gatinea... 1
News Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni... Jun 5 they lead not muc... 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 4 Becha 1
News Karla Homolka now living in Chateauguay, Quebec (Apr '16) Jun 2 i dont believe it 3
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,756 • Total comments across all topics: 281,599,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC