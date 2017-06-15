Montreal's oldest urban stable torn down, advocates promise to rebuild
The Griffintown Horse Palace is seen Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in Montreal. A living piece of Montreal history was relegated to the past on Thursday as the oldest urban stable in the city - some say in the country - was finally torn down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|7 hr
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|8 hr
|diversitee
|7
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Wed
|hmmm
|1
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Jun 10
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
|Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ...
|Jun 7
|Lake
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC