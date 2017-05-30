Montreal police search for missing 77-year-old man
Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding Laurent Montreuil, a 77-year-old man who has been missing since Friday evening. Police say Montreuil was last seen in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, wearing a black coat with white sleeves and a t-shirt.
