Montreal MRF installs glass processing equipment

From left to right: Steve Whettingsteel, president, Krysteline Technologies; Maryse Vermette, CEO, Eco Entreprises Quebec; Pierre Pare, president and CEO, Machinex; Denis Brisebois, chair of the board, Eco Entreprises. Eco Entreprises Quebec , Montreal, Quebec, inaugurated glass processing equipment as part of the implementation of its Innovative Glass Works plan.

