Montreal exhibit celebrating life and work of Leonard Cohen to open...

Montreal's contemporary art museum will be hosting an exhibit later this year devoted to the life and work of Leonard Cohen, one that was conceived with the late singer-songwriter's blessing. "We wanted to make sure that Leonard would not be against an exhibition like this, because we know he has a certain humility and we didn't want to overstep our welcome," museum director and chief curator John Zeppetelli said Thursday.

