Mixed Portrait Emerges of Man Charged...

Mixed Portrait Emerges of Man Charged in Stabbing of Officer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

A Montreal man charged with stabbing a police officer in the neck at a Michigan airport on Wednesday is a married father of three who had worked as a truck driver in Canada, according to details from a court hearing. A hazy portrait of the man, Amor M. Ftouhi, emerged on Thursday based on news and social media accounts and an audio recording of his appearance in Federal District Court on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Tue WATCHING LIVONIA 8
News Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08) Jun 17 Lisa 4
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jun 17 True Christian wi... 3
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'... Jun 10 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Jun 8 Dad 11,112
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC