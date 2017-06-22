Mixed Portrait Emerges of Man Charged in Stabbing of Officer
A Montreal man charged with stabbing a police officer in the neck at a Michigan airport on Wednesday is a married father of three who had worked as a truck driver in Canada, according to details from a court hearing. A hazy portrait of the man, Amor M. Ftouhi, emerged on Thursday based on news and social media accounts and an audio recording of his appearance in Federal District Court on Wednesday.
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|8
|Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08)
|Jun 17
|Lisa
|4
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jun 17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Jun 10
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
