Marc Garneau may impose mandatory drug and alcohol testing for pilots
A pilot who drank a bottle of vodka in his hotel room before his flight and was so impaired he appeared to pass out in the cockpit says he is filled with remorse and shame. Tracy Nagai has more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ...
|7 hr
|Lake
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Mon
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo...
|Mon
|moving-to-gatinea...
|1
|Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni...
|Mon
|they lead not muc...
|1
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Mon
|sure as
|1
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 4
|Becha
|1
|Karla Homolka now living in Chateauguay, Quebec (Apr '16)
|Jun 2
|i dont believe it
|3
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC