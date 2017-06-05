Marc Garneau may impose mandatory dru...

Marc Garneau may impose mandatory drug and alcohol testing for pilots

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

A pilot who drank a bottle of vodka in his hotel room before his flight and was so impaired he appeared to pass out in the cockpit says he is filled with remorse and shame. Tracy Nagai has more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ... 7 hr Lake 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Mon moving-from-gatineau 1
News Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo... Mon moving-to-gatinea... 1
News Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni... Mon they lead not muc... 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Mon sure as 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 4 Becha 1
News Karla Homolka now living in Chateauguay, Quebec (Apr '16) Jun 2 i dont believe it 3
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC