Makivik Corp. invites Quebec commission to visit Nunavik

Makivik Corp. president Jobie Tukkiapik, right, speaks to the provincial commission looking at the relationship between Quebec's Indigenous groups and the province's public services June 13 in Val d'Or, with Makivik's communications director William Tagoona at left. Quebec must support Inuit-focused solutions to improve the delivery of core services to Nunavik, Makivik Corp. president Jobie Tukkiapik told a Quebec commission looking at the relationship between Quebec's Indigenous groups and the province's public services.

