Makivik Corp. invites Quebec commission to visit Nunavik
Makivik Corp. president Jobie Tukkiapik, right, speaks to the provincial commission looking at the relationship between Quebec's Indigenous groups and the province's public services June 13 in Val d'Or, with Makivik's communications director William Tagoona at left. Quebec must support Inuit-focused solutions to improve the delivery of core services to Nunavik, Makivik Corp. president Jobie Tukkiapik told a Quebec commission looking at the relationship between Quebec's Indigenous groups and the province's public services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nunatsiaq News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08)
|7 hr
|Lisa
|4
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|12 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Fri
|diversitee
|7
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Jun 10
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC